501 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 1,12,757

Jammu, Dec 5 : New Covid-19 cases outnumbered recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while 12 persons succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 501 persons tested positive on Saturday, 267 from Jammu division and 234 from Kashmir division while 469 persons were discharged from different hospitals after recovery. A total of 12 patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the Union Territory’s Covid death toll to 1,742.

So far, 1,12,757 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K, out of which 1,06,006 have recovered. The number of active cases in the UT presently stands at 5,009, of which 2,383 are from Jammu division and 2,626 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.