5,032 new Covid cases in Kerala

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 4:58 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 : Kerala on Tuesday recorded 5,032 new coronavirus cases from 60,521 samples was tested in the past 24 hours, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

In a statement, Shailaja also said that 4,735 people tested negative, taking the total number of cured to 5,82,351, while the state presently has 59,732 active Covid cases.

Across the state, there were 3,10,345 people under observation at various places which included 14,141 people at hospitals. The state had 441 hotspots.

