52 more test positive, J&K COVID-19 tally rises to 1,621

Jammu: 52 more tested positive on Sunday in J&K as the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1,621 in the union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said 52 more tested positive in J&K out of whom 22 belong to Jammu division and 30 belong to Kashmir division.

Out of all, 21 have died while 809 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases in J&K is now 791 out of whom 607 are in the Kashmir division while 184 are in the Jammu division.

Source: IANS

