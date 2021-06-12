52-yr-old Muslim tortured to death by Haryana police in custody

Hyderabad: 52-year-old Ayub Khan, who was taken into custody after his distant relative allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old girl for marriage, died on June 8 after he was tortured by the police officers and the girl’s family at Panipat’s Quila police station in Haryana.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the assistant sub-inspector Dharamvir has been taken into custody and charged with murder. To probe further into the matter, SP Shashank Kumar Sawan on Wednesday formed a special investigation team(SIT), led by ASP Pooja Vashisht.

Police had picked up Ayub Khan from a carpet manufacturing factory in Panipat where he used to work. Ayub’s son-in-law’s brother Irshad Khan had allegedly eloped with a woman belonging to the Hindu community, allegedly on the promise of marriage. Both Irshad Khan and the girl have been missing since May 27.

Irshad Khan had been booked on charges of kidnapping and abduction as the woman’s family members alleged that he compelled her to marry him.

On June 8, ASI Dharamvir took Ayub into custody to enquire about Irshad’s whereabouts. Ayub’s family alleged that ASI Dharamvir, along with Sumit and Sunil, the woman’s relatives, tortured him after which he died in the evening of the same day.

The police took him to the General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. As the family received the information about Ayub’s death, they gathered at the hospital and protested against the police. They alleged the ASI had demanded a Rs 40,000 bribe for settling the issue, Tribune India report.

The police also registered a case against an ASI and two more persons for allegedly murdering Ayub Khan, the three have been arrested.