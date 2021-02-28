521 new Covid cases spike again in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 28 : Reversing the trend, 521 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, while 350 patients recovered, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 521 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,51,251, including 5,804 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,33,097, with 350 discharged during the day,” said the daily bulletin here.

Only five patients succumbed to the infection in Bengaluru and none in the remaining 30 districts, taking the state’s death toll to 12,331 and the city’s toll to 4,479 since the pandemic broke on March 8, 2020.

In Bengaluru, 312 fresh cases were reported, taking its Covid tally to 4,05,637, including 3,996 active cases, while 3,97,161 recovered, with 146 in the day.

Of the 121 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 53 are in Bengaluru hospitals and nine in Kalaburagi, with the rest spread across the remaining 29 districts across the southern state.

Out of 84,014 tests conducted during the day, 3,763 were through rapid-antigen detection and 80,251 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.62 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.95 per cent on Saturday across the state.

