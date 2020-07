The deaths reported from different hospitals took the Covid-19 toll in the state to 305.

Of the new cases, 156 were reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division.

The number of active cases is 7,483 — 1,647 in the Jammu division and 5,836 in the Kashmir division — as 9,517 people have been discharged.

Source: IANS

