529 new Covid cases in Gurugram; 342 recover

Gurugram, Nov 1 : The rapid increase of coronavirus cases in Gurugram continued with 529 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, officials said.

This is the highest number of positive cases to have emerged in the district in a single day.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 30,527, according to the official daily health bulletin.

Two more patients infected with coronavirus died on Sunday in the city. With this, a total of 214 persons have lost their lives in Gurugram.

There a total of 3,707 active cases.

A total of 26,606 have been cured and discharged, including 342 on Sunday.

The health department said out of 214 deaths, 160 died due to comorbidities and the remaining 54 without comorbidities.

As per the data of the health department, the Covid-19 infection increased again in the last one week.

“We are registering more than 300 cases from the last one week. It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain the spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing rules,” said Virender Yadav, CMO Gurugram.

A Gurugram Health department official said that a majority of coronavirus cases are coming from containment zones where the situation remains precarious.

In view of the rising cases, the health department has suggested home isolation.

“It has been observed that 85 per cent of corona-infected patients may recover from it if they follow necessary guidelines of the health department.

“The district administration has already constituted a separate medical team which will call every patient daily and register progress reports. If needed, the team will also visit them for medical assistance,” Yadav said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.