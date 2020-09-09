533 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra police

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 9th September 2020 4:39 pm IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Police Force has reported 533 new COVID-19 cases and three police personnel died due to the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said the police on Wednesday.

“A total number of positive cases in the police force has risen to 17,972 including 3,523 active cases, 14,269 recoveries and 180 deaths till date,” said the police.

Maharashtra is leading the COVID-19 tally in the country with 2,43,809 active cases currently. The state accounts for 27 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

India’s COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases and 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

“The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 73,890 deaths,” the Ministry added.

Source: ANI
