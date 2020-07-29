540 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 19K-mark

Srinagar, July 29 : Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 540 new cases, taking the Union Territorys Covid-19 tally to 19,419, while 15 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the UTs death toll to 348.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said, “A total of 540 persons have tested positive, 151 from Jammu division and 389 from Kashmir division, as the total number of people infected by coronavirus in J&K reached 19,419.”

So far 11,322 patients have completely recovered. The number of active cases in J&K is 7,749 now, of which 1,957 are in Jammu division and 5,792 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.