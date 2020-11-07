558 members turn up to vote on third day of DDCA elections

New Delhi, Nov 7 : As expected, the number of voters swelled on Saturday, the third and penultimate day of polling in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections, and 558 members exercised their franchise. Interestingly, several lawyers, including Sangeeta, wife of late DDCA vice-president Chetan Chauhan, turned up.

On the first of polling, 306 DDCA members had voted and 478 on the second. So far, a total of 1,342 members have cast their votes, according to the assistant electoral officer.

Going by the trend, the number could touch the 2,000 mark. In a house of 4,270 voters, contestants for the six posts have been expecting less than 2,000 people to turn up to vote at the Ferozeshah Kotla grounds, considering the rising Covid-19 cases and pollution in and around Delhi.

“Among those who voted on Saturday included former India players Ajay Sharma and Vivek Razadan, besides first-class cricketers Akash Lal and Hari Gidwani. Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of late DDCA vice-president Chetan Chauhan, also voted today. And Rohan Jaitley, who has been elected president unopposed, has been a regular,” said a senior DDCA member.

Returning officer Navin B Chawla, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, has got six polling booths erected to comply with the existing Covid-19 protocols like minimum distancing in Delhi.

On Saturday, for the first time, more than 100 members cast their votes at a single booth — No.6 — while three other booths missed the mark by a whisker. Booth No.1 polled 97 votes, No.5 polled 95, and 93 members voted at No.4.

Elections for a total of six posts are being held. Apart from the president’s chair, the posts of treasurer and four directors are being contested between the groups.

