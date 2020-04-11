57 confirmed cases in Old City; Charminar Zone worst affected

Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: The number of positive cases of coronavirus that have been detected in the Old City are rising taking the total tally of affected 57 on Saturday.

In the meantime, According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 504. Among the total people infected as on date, 43 have recovered and 9 have passed away. Hyderabad district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 213 confirmed infections compare to other districts.

After 15 people, who came in contact with a 70-year old resident of Baba Nagar, died of the disease, tested positive for Coronavirus, 18 other cases were reported under the Chandrayangutta Circle.

As the number of cases is increasing day by day in the Old City, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of Charminar Zone has set up a ‘COVID-19 Containment Zone in 28 areas where some positive cases have been detected. The civic body and police officials are making sure that people living in these zones do not step out.

The 28 areas in ‘COVID-19 Containment Zone’ include Hafez Baba Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Phulbagh, Riyasat Nagar, Malakpet, Syedabad, Barkas, Falaknuma, and Kishan Bagh etc. are totally barricaded with the police personnel deployed in these areas. These containment zones will increase considering the increasing number of positive cases in the city.

Currently, all the patients are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

There is a curfew in these containment zones. The officials have barricaded the lanes of the affected houses with iron grills. The officers have even installed gates in and around the affected houses closing all the entries to the affected houses.

However, policemen, Sanitation Field Assistants (SFA), Nodal Officers and healthcare officials have been deployed to monitor the situation of the people under quarantine.

Moreover, the municipal corporation higher authorities are visiting all their respective circle containment zones and taking all necessary precautions to contain the COVID-19 spread. Plus, the deployed officials are available at the containment cluster points supplying ration and other essential services to the residents staying under containment zone.

High officials wishing to remain anonymous said, “The city is in severe crises, humans have never witnessed such a ‘pandemic.’ It is very much important that the Hyderabadis, especially the ones from Old City, have to wake up, should stop loitering on streets and should take all necessary precautions.”

