UP: 57 girls at shelter home found COVID-19 positive

By Sameer Published: June 27, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
coronavirus

Kanpur: As many as 57 girls at a government-run shelter home here, were found to be COVID-19 positive.

Five of them are pregnant

“57 positive cases have been reported, all have been admitted to hospitals. Five girls among them are pregnant, they were brought at the shelter home, under various POCSO cases, from different places,” said BR Tiwari, District Magistrate.

Two pregnant girls test negative

“All 5 were already pregnant when they were brought at the shelter home. Other than that, 2 other pregnant girls living at the shelter have tested negative for COVID-19,” said Tiwari.

The staff of the shelter home has been reportedly quarantined.

Source: ANI
