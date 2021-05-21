57 prisoners test COVID positive in Visakhapatnam Central Jail

Visakhapatnam : As many as 57 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Central Jail in Visakhapatnam, the jail authorities said on Friday.

All the COVID-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment in a special isolation ward of the Central Jail’s hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul at the Visakhapatnam central Jail on Friday confirmed that out of the 102 prisoners tested at the prison, 57 detected positive for the virus.

He further informed that some prisoners had shown COVID-19 symptoms like fever last week. Acting immediately, the jail authorities organised a special COVID test drive in the jail.

“All of them are healthy and under treatment with two medical doctors who are monitoring them,” said SP Rahul.

Stating that the authorities are abiding by all COVID protocols and following necessary measures, he said: “We are providing prisoners with masks and sanitisers. An immunity-boosting diet including chicken is being provided to COVID positive inmates in separate enclosures and barracks.”

The Central Jail in Visakhapatnam currently has 1,450 prisoners.

On the COVID vaccination drive in the jail, he said the authorities have inoculated 102 prisoners aged 45 years and above. Also, the police personel, who are on security duty in the jail, have received two doses of the COVID vaccine.

As per the official report, Andhra Pradesh has 2,09,134 active cases of COVID-19. The cumulative number of cases registered in the state stands at 15,21,142. The state has reported 9,800 virus-related deaths so far.