58 more COVID-19 cases in Sikkim take tally to 1,290

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 20th August 2020 7:39 pm IST

Gangtok: Sikkim on Thursday reported 58 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the Himalayan state to 1,290, a senior health department official said.

All new cases were reported from East Sikkim, Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

The state currently has 460 active coronavirus cases, while 827 people have recovered from the disease.

Three people have succumbed to the infection so far.

East Sikkim has registered the maximum number of cases at 786, followed by South Sikkim at 461, West Sikkim at 42, and one in North Sikkim, Bhutia said.

READ:  Kanpur Cop asks girl to dance before him for filing FIR

Meanwhile, after COVID-19 cases were detected at the Central Referral Hospital, Manipal, near the state capital in East Sikkim, its premises, barring the emergency ward, and areas adjoining the facility have been declared containment zone for 72 hours, official sources said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close