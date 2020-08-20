58 more COVID-19 cases in Sikkim take tally to 1,290

Gangtok: Sikkim on Thursday reported 58 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the Himalayan state to 1,290, a senior health department official said.

All new cases were reported from East Sikkim, Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

The state currently has 460 active coronavirus cases, while 827 people have recovered from the disease.

Three people have succumbed to the infection so far.

East Sikkim has registered the maximum number of cases at 786, followed by South Sikkim at 461, West Sikkim at 42, and one in North Sikkim, Bhutia said.

Meanwhile, after COVID-19 cases were detected at the Central Referral Hospital, Manipal, near the state capital in East Sikkim, its premises, barring the emergency ward, and areas adjoining the facility have been declared containment zone for 72 hours, official sources said.

