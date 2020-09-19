5,827 fresh cases take UP’s COVID tally to 3,48,517

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded 5,827 fresh instances of coronavirus infection in a day taking the total number of cases reported so far to 3,48,517 on Saturday, while 84 more fatalities during the same period pushed the state’s death toll to 4,953.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, said the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stood at 66,874.

As many as 2,76,690 patients have fully recuperated from the viral disease and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate in the state at present is 79.39 percent, he said.

The number of patients discharged in the last 24 hours is 6,596, more than those the number of people who contracted the disease during this period, Prasad said.

According to a health department bulletin, among the 84 fresh deaths, nine have been reported from Lucknow, eight from Meerut, seven from Kanpur Nagar, five from Sitapur, and four each from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya.

Of the new cases, Lucknow reported the highest at 1,160 followed by Kanpur Nagar at 384 and Prayagraj at 309 among others, it stated.

The overall fatality rate in the state was 1.42 percent since March, Prasad said, adding it was 1.3 percent in September which is lower than the national average.

Over 1.54 lakh tests were done on Friday taking the total number of tests conducted in the state so far to over 83 lakh. The Centre has also praised the state for a large number of tests, the officer said.

The additional chief secretary (health) said the state government has decided to make reports of COVID-19 tests available on a website to save time. The facility will be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, Prasad said.

According to him, the laboratory test results can be accessed on the link of the health department website as soon as they are uploaded with the help of phone numbers given at the time of tests.

The portal allots case IDs to the patients through which all the work, including test result, hospitalization, medicines, and discharge is done, the officer said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure the availability of oxygen in private and government hospitals at proper rates. He specially asked for further strengthening health services in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Meerut, and Gorakhpur, and directed for 100 percent contact tracing in Kanpur Nagar.

