5,883 new Covid cases push TN’s tally to 290,907

Chennai, Aug 8 : Tamil Nadu recorded 5,883 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 290,907, a health official said.

The number of active Covid cases in the state now stands at 53,481, with total recoveries at 232,618.

As many as 118 fatalities were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the overall toll to 4,808, officials added.

The state capital continued to lead the Covid chart with 986 people testing positive for the virus, taking the total count to 108,124. The active cases in the city stand at 11,734 with 869 recoveries.

Source: IANS

