5,930 more test corona positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 : Kerala reported 5,930 more coronavirus cases on Monday as fewer samples were tested, taking the southern state’s active cases near 95,000-mark.

On Saturday, the state had reported its highest single-day tally of 11,755.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a statement that 38,259 more samples were send for testing. “There are 94,388 active cases, while 1,99,634 patients have been cured. The day saw 7,836 more patients test negative.”

Even after fewer samples were tested, the day saw a high test positivity rate of 15, which the state wishes to keep below 10.

Monday saw 22 more Covid fatalities, taking Kerala’s death toll to 1,025.

Across the state, 2,81,413 persons are under observation, including 28,309 in hospitals. The state has 664 hotspots.

Meanwhile, with a spike in cases, health authorities have decided to allow bystanders to assist Covid patients, which hitherto was not allowed.

The green signal for this was given by Shailaja. Each case would be looked into by the Covid board, which would give clearance when a request comes up from a bystander.

Covid patients who later test negative can act as bystanders, but for that they will have to wait for a month after testing negative.

The state took the decision after complaints of mistreatment of patients and complaints by health workers that they were overburdened.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.