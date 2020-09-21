6.1-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 9:23 am IST
6.1-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Manila, Sep 21 : An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Surigao del Sur province in southern Philippines on Monday, authorities said.

The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the offshore quake, which struck at 6.13 a.m., hit at a depth of 77 km, about 66 km northeast of Bayabas town on Mindanao island, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tremor was also felt in Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental province, Phivolcs added.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will cause no damage, but aftershocks are expected.

READ:  Case of 'love jihad': Man conceals age, identity

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close