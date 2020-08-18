6.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 7:37 am IST
6.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

Manila, Aug 18 : A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 shook Masbate province in the Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said.

No casualties and damage have been reported yet.

The institute said the quake, which struck at around 8 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 1 km, about 5 km southwest of Cataingan town of Masbate province in the Bicol region, Xinhua reported.

The institute said the tremor was also felt in Mapanas town in Northern Samar province, Legazpi City in Albay province, Lezo town in Aklan province, Iloilo City, Capiz province and many provinces in the central Philippines.

READ:  Digha-Gopalpur coastal highway will be game-changer:Pradhan

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close