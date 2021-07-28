6 dead, 40 missing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar cloudburst

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 28th July 2021 10:55 am IST
6 dead, 40 missing in J&K's Kishtwar cloudburst
Cloud Burst (Representative Image)

Jammu: Six people died, five were injured and 30 to 40 went missing on Wednesday when a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Shafqat Hussain, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar told reporters that six bodies have been recovered while five were rescued in an injured condition after flash floods were triggered by cloudburst that hit Honzan village in Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

Also Read
‘Just love this’, says Mirabai Chanu as little girl imitates weightlifter’s Tokyo Games’ win

“The injured have been shifted to hospital. 30 to 40 people are still missing. Rescue teams have to cover 25 kms of motorable road and 15 kms of trek to reach the place.

MS Education Academy

“Local police, army and disaster relief force are engaged in rescue operation. It is raining heavily in the area which is hampering the rescue operation”, the SSP said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button