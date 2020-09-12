Mumbai: Police grant bail to six held for assaulting ex-Navy officer

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others, who were arrested for allegedly assaulting a retired Navy officer in Mumbai, have been granted bail from the Samta Nagar police station, police said on Saturday.

The supreme court order

According to the police, the Supreme Court order empowering the police station to release an accused on bail from police station itself in matters where the maximum punishment is seven years or less was exercised in granting bail to the six accused persons.

All the six accused were arrested by the Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident on Friday.

The attack on ex-Navy officer

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Madan Sharma, the former Navy officer had said that he was attacked after he forwarded a message on WhatsApp.

“Eight to ten persons attacked and beat me up today after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist,” Sharma said.

वाह शिव सेना!!

एक बूढ़े सेनापति पर वार कर कितना सम्मान बढ़ाया आज आपने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज का!!

वाक़ई आप “शेर” है!! pic.twitter.com/lLnmKyPnKA — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 11, 2020

Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of the former officer said that he was attacked by people from the Shiv Sena after the received threats for forwarding a message on Whatsapp.

“My father received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from the Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We’ve registered an FIR,” she said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP and opposition leader in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had expressed shock and appealed to the state’s Chief Minister to take action against the accused.

Source: ANI