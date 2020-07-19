6 killed in Agra-Lucknow E-way accident

Posted By Qayam Published: 19th July 2020 2:20 pm IST
accident

Agra: Six people died on the spot and another 20 were injured in an accident early on Sunday on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj district. Most of the passengers were migrant workers from Bihar returning to their work places in Delhi.

Police said a passenger bus coming from Madhubani in Bihar rammed into a stationary SUV on the side of the road near Saurikh. Both the vehicles fell 20 feet below.

Four persons died on the spot, two on the way to the hospital. The injured were shifted to Saifai and Tirwa hospitals, the police said.

Police said the SUV driver headed for Ludhiana, had stopped to take a nap, on the road-side. The speeding bus rammed into the car with such a force that both came rolling down 20 feet.

The Expressway guards and the police reached the accident site within minutes to rescue the survivors.

Source: IANS
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close