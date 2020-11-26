6 killed in Assam accident

Guwahati, Nov 26 : At least six people of a wedding party were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident in Dibrugarh’s Lepetkata early Thursday, police said.

Dibrugarh district Superintendent of Police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar told IANS that the accident happened on National Highway 37 when a vehicle in which the victims were travelling lost control and hit a parked trailer truck.

“As the vehicle was in high speed, the five people died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries subsequently. They were enroute to Dibrugarh town from Dhemaji district,” he said.

The two critically injured were shifted to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Another police account though said that the victims went to Dhemaji from Bhogamukh to attend a marriage ceremony and the accident took place when they were returning.

