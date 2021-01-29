6 killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 29 : Six persons were killed when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a speeding truck in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Friday, the police said. The deceased include three women who were on their way to Warangal to shop for a marriage.

The accident occurred near Marrimitta in Guduru mandal of Mahabubabad district. According to eye witnesses, the truck being driven at a high speed crushed the three-wheeler.

The auto-rickshaw was totally mangled in the collision. A proclainer was used to pull out the auto-rickshaw from under the truck.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of six persons in the road accident. He conveyed condolences to members of the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister enquired from the police officials about the accident. He instructed them to immediately provide medical treatment to the injured.

