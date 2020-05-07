6 dead, 100 hospitalised in Visakhapatnam after gas leak mishap

Visakhapatnam: Six people, including a child, were killed and over 100 hospitalised after a major gas leak at a polymer plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday, the state’s municipal administration minister said.

The gas leak impacted villages within a five kilometer radius of the plant, according to officials.

Six people, including an eight-year-old child, have been killed and over 100 admitted to various government and private hospitals, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said.

People in Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes on their bodies.

The chemical which leaked is Styrene, which mixes with Oxygen & spreads quickly in the atmosphere. Affects lungs first & reduces breathing capacity which leads to unconsciousness as seen in this visual. Then affects brain and spine. #Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/o9kEiV1WlZ — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) May 7, 2020

Serious situation due to leakage at LG polymers..



#Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/eReEwahaAN — வாத்தி T V A 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓹𝓪𝓽𝓱𝔂𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂46👑 (@mangathadaww) May 7, 2020

Source: PTI

