6-month-old swallows bicycle bearing; doctors perform rare surgery to remove

Kurnool: In a shocking incident, a 6-month-old in Kurnool swallowed a 5cm-wide bicycle bearing which led to her facing difficulty in breathing. The doctors had to perform a rare surgery to remove the bearing from the child’s throat.

The baby, who belongs to a village near Kurnool, was taken to a hospital when she was crying non-stop, with difficulty in breathing. After running an x-ray, it was found that she had a metal object in her throat.

Consultant gastroenterologist Dr. L. Rajendra Prasad of Kurnool Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) explained the procedure, “Immediately, we made some space in the esophagus using emergency endoscopy equipment and then carefully removed the foreign object (bicycle bearing) with Maggle Forceps.”

“It was very dangerous after the bearing got stuck in the nine-month-old baby’s throat. We could save the life of the baby as the parents brought her on time,” said Dr. Prasad.

Now the baby is completely recovered and is breathing normally.

Children usually play with metal objects, coins, magnets and needles. “Parents have to be very careful and keep them out of children’s reach. As the KIMS Kurnool hospital has the facility to do an endoscopy to even infants, we could save the baby’s life,” added Dr. Prasad.