6-yr-old gets 90 stitches after saving sister from dog attack

Siblings love cannot be described in a single word. Sometimes they are at each other’s throats, other times they are best friends. But, a boy almost gave his life to save his sister from an attacking dog.

6-year-old Bridger Walker stood between his younger sister and a charged dog. He was bitten by the canine multiple times on his face and head, but grabbed his sister’s hand and kept her safe. He got attacked such intensely that he received nearly 90 stitches on his face during the treatment.

The story was shared by the bravo’s aunt on Instagram. “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Bridger’s aunt quoted him as saying.

“After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy,” she wrote.

“He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him,” she wrote.

Bridgers’s aunt also said the dog’s owners have been kind to the little hero and his family. “We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident,” she wrote.

Chris Evans, a hollywood actor appreciated the kid’s bravery. “I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America Shield'” said the actor.

Soon after Bridger’s story went viral on social media, people poured in love and best wishes for the little hero. Hiss aunt has been reading out the encouraging responses to his bravery. She says ‘Even though he can’t smile but he is expressing his happiness’