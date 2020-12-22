6,049 new Covid cases, 27 deaths in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 : Kerala on Tuesday recorded 6,049 new coronavirus cases from 64,829 samples tested, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

In a statement, she said that the state has 61,468 active cases while 5,057 more people have recovered, taking the total of cured to 6,50,836.

There were 27 more deaths, taking the death toll to 2,870.

The state has 2,79,711 people under observation at various places including 13,533 in hospitals, while there are 458 hotspots.

