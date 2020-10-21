624 new corona cases in J&K, 655 more patients recover

Srinagar, Oct 21 : As many as 624 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking its COVID-19 tally past 89,000 and active cases to 8,088.

Of the total 89,582 cases, 80,092 patients have recovered that include 655 discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that 228 new cases were reported from Jammu division and 396 from Kashmir division.

With five more fatalities, 1,402 COVID-19 patients have been killed till date in the Union Territory.

Of the active cases, 2,938 are in Jammu division and 5,150 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.