65 new Covid cases in J&K, 40 recover

Jammu, Feb 11 : A total of 65 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir while 40 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, officials said.

An official bulletin said of 65 people tested positive on Thursday, 15 were from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division while 40 patients, 6 from Jammu division and 34 from Kashmir division recovered.

So far, 125,117 people have been infected with coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 122,542 have recovered while 1,947 patients have died including 2 who succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

The number of active cases is 628 out of which 128 are from Jammu division and 500 are from Kashmir division.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.