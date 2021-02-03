65 test positive for Covid, 61 recover in J&K in 24 hours

Jammu, Feb 3 : A total of 65 people tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K on Wednesday while 61 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery during last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said of the new cases, 16 were from the Jammu division and 49 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 124,659 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 122,049 have recovered while 1,941 have succumbed, including three on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases is 669 out of which 124 are from the Jammu division and 545 are from the Kashmir division.

