65-yr-old gave birth to 8 girls in 14 months in govt records: Bihar

Muzzafarpur: An alleged scam has come to light in Muzzafarpur where under National Health Mission scheme incentives are given to women for giving birth to a female child. As per official records, a 65-year-old woman allegedly gave birth to eight girls in 14 months and money was transferred to her account.

“Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) amount was credited in the bank account of some old women many times in a year. We have formed a four-member committee, which will submit its report in two days. If true, we will take administrative and legal action in the case,” said Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate (DM), Muzzafarpur.

JSY is a centrally-sponsored scheme, which integrates cash assistance with delivery and post-delivery care. The Scheme has identified an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) as an effective link between the government and pregnant women.

The scheme, is under implementation in all states and Union Territories, with a special focus on the low performing states.

Source: ANI