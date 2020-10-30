6,638 more test corona positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 : A total of 6,638 more persons tested coronavirus positive on Friday in Kerala while 7,828 more patients recovered from COVID-19, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

“At present, Kerala has 90,565 active cases, with 3,32,994 patients cured so far. As many as 53,981 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” she said in a statement.

A total of 28 more Covid deaths took the state’s dead toll to 1,457.

The saving grace for Kerala is that test positivity rate is slowly coming down from a high of 15 per cent to around 12 per cent.

Across the state, 2,88,635 persons are under observation at various places, including 21,682 in hospitals. There are 690 hotspots in Kerala at present.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.