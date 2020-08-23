666 fresh Covid cases in J&K, tally exceeds 32,000

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 2:32 am IST
666 fresh Covid cases in J&K, tally exceeds 32,000

Srinagar, Aug 24 : Six hundred sixty-six people tested positive in J&K on Sunday as the number of people infected with Covid-19 crossed 32,000 in the Union Territory.

A statement by the Information and Public Relations department said on Sunday that 666 persons had tested positive of which 126 were in Jammu division and 540 in Kashmir division as the number of coronavirus-infected people rose to 32,647.

Nine patients died on Sunday, raising the death toll to 617.

As many as 24,832 had recovered and the number of active cases was now at 7,198 in J&K, of which 1,471 were in Jammu and 5,727 in Kashmir.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  In a global first, IIT-Bombay awards degrees to 'student avatars'
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close