67th National Awards: Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush win acting honours

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut was declared Best Actress for her performances in the Hindi films Manikarnika and Panga at the 67th National Film Awards that were announced in the city on Monday. Manoj Bajpayee, for the Hindi film Bhonsle, and Dhanush, for his role in the Tamil film Asuran, were jointly declared Best Actor.

In a year heavily dominated by Hindi films, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won the Best Direction award for Bahattar Hoorain. The Best Feature Film award went to Priyadarshan’s lavish Malayalam historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The 67th edition of the awards were organised by Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ceremony was scheduled to be held in May 2020 but had to be postponed owing to the Covid pandemic.

Here is the complete list of winners:

FEATURE FILMS

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Bahattar Hoorain)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa: Who Never Surrender

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi

Best Music Direction (Songs): Viswasam

Best Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro

Best Playback Singer (Female): Savani Ravindra (Bardo)

Best Male PLayback Singer: B. Praak for Teri mitti (Kesari)

Best Stunts: Avane Srimannarayana

Best Choreography: Maharshi

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7

Best Make-Up Artist: Helen

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey

Best Audiography: Lewduh

Best Screenplay Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputro

Best Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami

Best Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Most Film-Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal Of Love In Cinema by Sanjay Suri

Special mention: Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa — Prerane Prabhava by PR Ramadasa Naidu

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

NON-FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria (Knock Knock Knock)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream

Best Animation Film: Radha

Best Narration: Sir David Attenborough (Wild Karnataka)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria (Shut Up Sona)

Best Audiography: Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya (Radha)

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Saptarshi Sarkar (Rahas)

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh (Sonsi)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights; Ladli

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours

Best Promotional Film: The Shower

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being A Nomad

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa