6,815 more test corona positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 : As many as 6,815 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kerala on Wednesday after tests on 61,532 samples, with the state’s test positivity rate touching 11.08 per cent.

In all, 7,364 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals across Kerala on Wednesday. A total of 69,691 persons are still under treatment at various hospitals.

Ernakulam reported highest 1,031 new cases and Kasargod the least 64 cases in a day.

Eighteen more fatalities took the Covid death toll in the state to 3,524.

Of the new cases, 91 patients have come from outside the state while 6,219 others tested positive through contacts. The source of infection in 447 patients was not known.

A total of 2,09,118 persons are under observation, including 1,97,656 in home or institutional quarantine and 11,462 persons in hospitals.

As many as 58 health workers also tested positive on Wednesday, including 10 in Kannur, nine in Kozhikode, eight in Ernakulam, seven in Pathanamthitta, five each in Kollam and Wayanad, four in Palakkad, three in Thrissur, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki, and one each in Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kasargod.

The number of hotspots in Kerala on Wednesday remained unchanged at 405.

