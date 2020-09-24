684 fresh COVID cases in Uttarakhand, 13 dead

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 161 positive cases

Dehradun: As many as 684 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the state’s pandemic tally to 44,404 while 13 more infected people died at different hospitals, the government health bulletin stated.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 161 positive cases, Udham Singh Nagar 131, Almora 114, Haridwar 80, Nainital 58, Uttarkashi 42, Pauri 32, Pithoragarh 27, Chamoli 17, Rudraprayag 14, Champawat 5 and Bageshwar 3, the state health department bulletin said. Meanwhile, 13 more COVID patients died in the state taking the toll to 542, it said.

Six deaths each were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, and Susheela Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani while one was reported from HNB Base Hospital, Srinagar, it said.

So far, 32,154 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment is 11,507 while 201 patients have migrated out of the state.

Source: PTI

