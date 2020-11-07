6,953 new cases take Delhi’s Covid tally to 4,30,784

New Delhi, Nov 7 : The national capital on Saturday witnessed a slight drop in new coronavirus cases as it logged 6,953 infections, taking the overall tally to 4,30,784.

On Friday, the city had recorded 7,178 new cases, the highest ever single-day tally since the pandemic struck the city. Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the last five days.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 6,338 people recovered and 79 died in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,83,614 people have recovered, 40,258 people have active infection, and 6,912 people have died so far. The case fatality rate stands at 0.85 per cent.

About 57,433 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In total, 50,490,20 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive out of all the tests conducted, is also increasing and has mounted to 12.11 per cent.

Currently, 7,858 out of 15,904 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 1,020 out of 8,107 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 327 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 24,100 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones have been raised to 3,857.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next festivals are Diwali and Chhath on November 14 and November 20, respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.