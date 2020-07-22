7.8 magnitude hits Alaska’s coastal region, Tsunami warning issued

Posted By Qayam Published: 22nd July 2020 3:45 pm IST
earthquake

Alaska: An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale rattled the coastal region of Alaska on Wednesday morning (local time).

No casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake struck at the depth of 10 kilometres, CNN reported citing US Geological Survey.

“Anything below 70 kilometres is considered a shallow quake,” CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar previously said. “That’s important, because shallow earthquakes often cause the most damage, compared to the ones that are deeper, regardless of the strength.”

A Tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake.

Source: ANI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close