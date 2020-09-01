7 Hari Nagar cops face action

New Delhi, Sep 1 : The Delhi Police has sent one sub inspector to district lines while an assistant sub inspector, a head constable and four constables have been suspended at Hari Nagar police station of west Delhi.

Though the Delhi Police has denied that the action has anything to do with the DCW raid over a sex racket at a spa and massage centre at Tilak Nagar but the spa comes under the jurisdiction of Hari Nagar police station.

“The suspension of police personnel of Hari Nagar police station is not related to any raid of DCW on the spa. It has been done for some other administrative reasons,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had busted a sex racket running under the cover of a spa and massage centre in Tilak Nagar area.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.