7 HK oppn activists charged over May LegCo meeting

News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 2:07 pm IST
7 HK oppn activists charged over May LegCo meeting

Hong Kong, Nov 1 : At least seven Hong Kong opposition activists were charged and arrested on Sunday over in relation to a meeting of the Legislative Council in May which turned into chaos.

Confirming the development at a press conference here, Chan Wing-yu, superintendent of the Hong Kong Island regional headquarters crime squad, said: “They will be granted bail until Thursday, when they must attend their trial at the Eastern Court,” the South China Morning Post reported.

In a statement, the opposition Democratic Party said that lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Andrew Wan and Helena Wong were arrested from their residences earlier in the day.

The arrested also included former legislators Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan.

READ:  Massive ransomware attack hits PTI, services resume

On May 8, the House Committee session descended into chaos after 11 opposition lawmakers, including Chu and Chan, were thrown out by pro-establishment leader Starry Lee.

Despite warnings by Lee that anyone obstructing the meeting could be in breach of the law, the lawmakers repeated tried to storm the chairperson’s seat.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 2:07 pm IST
Back to top button