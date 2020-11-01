7 HK oppn activists charged over May LegCo meeting

Hong Kong, Nov 1 : At least seven Hong Kong opposition activists were charged and arrested on Sunday over in relation to a meeting of the Legislative Council in May which turned into chaos.

Confirming the development at a press conference here, Chan Wing-yu, superintendent of the Hong Kong Island regional headquarters crime squad, said: “They will be granted bail until Thursday, when they must attend their trial at the Eastern Court,” the South China Morning Post reported.

In a statement, the opposition Democratic Party said that lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Andrew Wan and Helena Wong were arrested from their residences earlier in the day.

The arrested also included former legislators Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan.

On May 8, the House Committee session descended into chaos after 11 opposition lawmakers, including Chu and Chan, were thrown out by pro-establishment leader Starry Lee.

Despite warnings by Lee that anyone obstructing the meeting could be in breach of the law, the lawmakers repeated tried to storm the chairperson’s seat.

