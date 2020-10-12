7 Indian nationals abducted in Libya released: MEA

New Delhi: Seven Indian nationals, who were abducted in Libya last month, were rescued on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Great news. 7 Indians who were kidnapped in Libya have been released after several efforts of the Indian Government. Rescued Indians who were kidnapped on September 14 belong to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/mFx4OG93sP — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 12, 2020

The Indian nationals were abducted from Asshwerif on September 14. “We are happy to inform (the country) that the seven Indian nationals who had been abducted at Asshwerif in Libya on 14 September were finally released yesterday (11 October),” the MEA said in a statement.

7 Indians kidnapped in Libya have been released pic.twitter.com/tm7ecDksZJ — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) October 11, 2020

Indian Ambassador to Tunisia Puneet Roy Kundal spoke to them over the phone after they were handed over by the abductors to the oil company Al Shola Al Mudia, for which they used to work. “All of them are in good health and are currently staying on the company’s premises in Brega. We are trying to complete the requisite formalities to enable their return to India,” the statement read.

The Indian government has conveyed “sincere thanks to the Libyan authorities and the tribal elders from the region for their steadfast cooperation in securing the release of our nationals unharmed”. “Both our Ambassador to Tunisia and our local consular staff were in constant touch with them and the company all through the crisis,” the statement added.

The ministry reiterated that there is a ban on travel of Indian nationals to Libya, irrespective of the purpose, since May 2016 because of the security situation there.

Source: ANI