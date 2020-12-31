7 kg heroin, three Chinese pistols seized along Pak border

Chandigarh, Dec 30 : In a joint operation, the BSF and Punjab Police seized 7.31 kg heroin and three Chinese .30 bore Norinco pistols in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, officials said.

As per initial inputs, the consignment had been pushed into Indian territory by Pakistan-based smuggler Jagdish Singh, who is presently settled in Belgium.

He is an active terrorist and a proclaimed offender in three terrorism-related cases.

Further intelligence inputs established the key role of policeman-turned-drug smuggler Ranjit Singh of Amritsar, who is currently lodged in a Ludhiana jail.

Recruited as constable in the 80th Battalion of the Punjab Police in 1989, Ranjit Singh rose up to the rank of ASI in 2011.

But in 2011, he was booked for his involvement in an NDPS Act case where 23 kg heroin was recovered, and dismissed from service in 2012.

Ranjit Singh has five criminal cases registered against him for smuggling of drugs and arms, where commercial quantities of heroin and sophisticated firearms were recovered.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.