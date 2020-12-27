7 killed in bus-truck collision in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 27 : At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured when a packed passenger bus collided with a truck on National Highway-17 in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Chataguri under Bogribari police station when the passenger bus, going from Sapatgram to Dhubri, collided head-on with the Guwahati-bound truck.

The injured were shifted to various hospitals.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He directed Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner to take all steps for their treatment.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.