7 killed in factory explosion in China’s Hebei

Shijiazhuang: Seven people were killed and another was injured as an explosion took place at an expanded polyethylene factory in North China’s Hebei Province, said the local government.

The blast occurred at around 6 pm on Thursday in the province’s Wuji County, according to the county government, reported Xinhua.

Rescue forces immediately rushed to the scene of explosion, and search and rescue work was generally completed.

Xinhua reported that an investigation into the cause of the blast was currently underway.

Source: ANI