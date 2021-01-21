7 labourers killed in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad, Jan 21 : At least seven people, including six women, were killed and 13 others injured when an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was crushed under a truck in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Thursday.

The accident occurred at at Angandipet Stage of P.A. Pally mandal when the auto-rickshaw, while trying to prevent hitting a SUV, collided with the container truck.

All the victims were daily wage labourers who were returning to Chinthalabhavi village after the day’s work.

The auto-rickshaw driver, his wife and mother were also killed in the accident. Police said 20 people were travelling in the three-wheeler.

The injured were shifted to the hospital at Devarkonda. The death toll is likely to increase as the condition of some of the injured is critical.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the accident. He enquired with the officials about the circumstances that led to the accident.

Conveying his condolences to the families of the deceased labourers, he instructed the medical officers to give the best treatment to those injured in the accident.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.