7 online cricket bookies arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 12 : Cyberabad Police in a joint operation with Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested seven bookies for betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Special Operations Team (SOT) Madhapur Zone of Cyberabad and Rajasthan ATS team have been keeping a watch on the illegal activity of cricket betting by teams and individuals, an officer said.

On receipt of reliable information about online cricket betting being organised in the limits of Gachibowli police station, SOT Madhapur apprehended seven bookies of organised online cricket betting when on Monday they were exchanging money related to betting.

Police seized Rs 65,330 in cash, one betting board, four laptops, two tablets, 46 mobile phones, six land phones and one Samsung TV from their possession.

The six bookies are natives of Rajasthan while the seventh hails from Bihar. They were identified as Ashok Kumar Chalani, Ganesh Malchalani, Pankaj Seth, Surendhar Chalani, Shanthi Lal Baid, Beraram Purohith and Manoj Paswan.

Ashok Kumar was the key person who was organising the online cricket betting in Hyderabad with the main line access from Rajasthan. Similarly many sublines were functioning from Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Ashok Kumar and Ganesh had access to many persons who were betting online for commission. The profit and loss of the gamblers/punters are seen from time to time in the online betting app provided by the agents. The cash transactions of this illegal activity are largely through online payments, but in some cases, it is net cash.

It has been observed that many youths have indulged in this online cricket betting and lost large amounts of money, Cyberabad Police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.