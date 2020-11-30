70% of Pak’s Covid-19 cases reported from 5 cities

Islamabad, Nov 30 : Seventy per cent of Pakistan’s overall coronavirus cases have been reported from the five cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi, the country’s National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revealed in its latest update.

According to the NCOC update, Pakistan has so far reported 395,185 cases, 7,985 deaths and 339,810 recoveries, reports Dawn news.

At a meeting of the NCOC on Sunday, it was also revealed that that Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir had the highest Covid-19 positivity rate at 24.85 per cent, followed by Hyderabad (22.18), Karachi (18.96), Muzaffarabad (17.95), Peshawar (11.12), Quetta (8.84), Rawalpindi (6.80), Gilgit (6.77) and Lahore (4).

About 71 per cent of the Covid-19 fatalities were male, 76 per cent were over the age of 50 years, 72 per cent had chronic comorbidities and 91 per cent remained hospitalised.

According to the NCOC, the country’s ­mortality rate was 2.02 per cent, compared to global average of 2.33 per cent.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

