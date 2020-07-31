71 booked in triple talaq cases in UP’s Shamli in last one year

Published: 31st July 2020
triple talaq

Muzaffarnagar: Seventy-one people have been booked and 62 arrested in triple talaq cases in Shamli district in the last one year, police said on Friday.

Shamli SP Vinit Jaiswal said 19 cases of triple talaq were registered against 71 people and charge sheets were filed in 16 cases against 62 people in courts.

During investigation, nine out of 71 people were found innocent, the SP added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men. Any violation of the law is punishable by jail term of up to three years.

Source: PTI
