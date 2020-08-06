740 tons of ammonium nitrate not at Chennai Port: Officials

6th August 2020
Chennai: Refuting some news reports about 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored at Chennai Port, an official said the consignment has been shifted out a long time back.

“There is no storage of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the Chennai Port. It was shifted out long back,” a port official told IANS.

It may be recalled that 2,700 tonnes ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port in Lebanon exploded on Tuesday killing 135 persons and injuring thousands.

It was learnt that the ammonium nitrate consignment of 740 tonnes in 37 containers were imported by Amman Chemicals in 2018 as fertiliser.

The consignment was imported from Korea.

However, as the importer did not have the necessary licence the Customs Department confiscated the entire consignment and had it stored in Sattva Container Freight Station, Manali here.

An employee of Sattva Container Freight Station told IANS that the ammonium nitrate stored inside the containers and necessary safety precautions have been taken.

It is said a portion of the consignment was auctioned off by the Customs.

Meanwhile, PMK Founder S. Ramadoss in a tweet pointing out the Beirut explosions said the ammonium nitrate should be taken out safely and used for fertiliser production.

Source: IANS
